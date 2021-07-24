2,161,024 Shares in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,161,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,020,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 3.80% of Bioventus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BVS. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus during the first quarter worth $22,920,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $14,623,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $13,402,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $10,314,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $5,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. Bioventus Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bioventus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

