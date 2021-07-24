2,192,010 Shares in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Purchased by 59 North Capital Management LP

59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,192,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,000. Brookdale Senior Living makes up about 5.6% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. 59 North Capital Management LP owned about 1.18% of Brookdale Senior Living as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 34,224 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKD shares. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

NYSE BKD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.80. 835,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,086. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.85. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

