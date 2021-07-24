$220.11 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to post sales of $220.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.00 million and the highest is $283.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $110.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 99%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $973.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $806.00 million to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 143,468 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 51,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $56.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.73. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $99.26.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

