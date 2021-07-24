22,000 Shares in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 5.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $74,632,591.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,284,926.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total value of $2,454,868.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,396 shares of company stock valued at $104,412,847 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRAH. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $165.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.23. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.