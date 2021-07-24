25,000 Shares in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.06% of Cullinan Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.27.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CGEM shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

