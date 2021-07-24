25,799 Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAC. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,039,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $107,047,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth $43,262,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $140.80 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

