$27.00 Million in Sales Expected for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to post sales of $27.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.30 million and the highest is $27.70 million. Level One Bancorp reported sales of $24.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year sales of $106.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $106.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $97.05 million, with estimates ranging from $93.10 million to $101.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEVL shares. TheStreet upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Level One Bancorp stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $207.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.98. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 55.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 237.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

