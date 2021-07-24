$272.08 Million in Sales Expected for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will report sales of $272.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.30 million and the lowest is $267.20 million. BancorpSouth Bank posted sales of $265.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BXS. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $35.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

