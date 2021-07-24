2key.network One Day Trading Volume Tops $380,308.00 (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 24th. One 2key.network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 2key.network has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $380,308.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 2key.network has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00049062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.62 or 0.00855322 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00139619 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 76,921,517 coins. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling 2key.network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

