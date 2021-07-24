$3.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.77. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings per share of $3.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $9.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.33.

SMG traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $182.55. The stock had a trading volume of 213,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,972. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,375.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

