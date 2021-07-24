$301.83 Million in Sales Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to report $301.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.90 million. Lumber Liquidators posted sales of $230.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 0.9% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LL stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

