33,018 Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.31.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.