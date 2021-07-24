331,709 Shares in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 331,709 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.65% of Banc of California as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,292,000 after acquiring an additional 424,594 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 3.2% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,221,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,166,000 after buying an additional 69,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 67,981 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 44.9% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 698,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,624,000 after buying an additional 216,298 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.6% in the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 649,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,743,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

BANC traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. 394,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,976. The stock has a market cap of $879.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.83. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

BANC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 27,200 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $501,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,166.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

