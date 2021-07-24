35,000 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Acquired by No Street GP LP

No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.88.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,380,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total value of $46,179.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,496,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,521,222 shares of company stock valued at $439,898,109. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $3.69 on Friday, hitting $338.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,114. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $341.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

