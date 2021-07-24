38,300 Shares in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 19.15% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,486,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSEC opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84. Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $51.98.

