$384.58 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will report $384.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $370.86 million to $398.30 million. Franklin Electric reported sales of $308.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franklin Electric.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,511,000 after purchasing an additional 340,714 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,577,000 after purchasing an additional 218,169 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,215,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 54,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $46,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $82.02 on Friday. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $53.05 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.