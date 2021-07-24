3,952,537 Shares in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,952,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGPIU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,259,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,965,000.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

OTCMKTS GGPIU opened at $10.45 on Friday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.