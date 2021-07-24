3G Sahana Capital Management LP Buys 19,212 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

3G Sahana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises approximately 11.1% of 3G Sahana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Charter Communications worth $89,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $726.81. 477,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $703.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $554.26 and a 52 week high of $749.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.67.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

