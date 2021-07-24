3G Sahana Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

3G Sahana Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,068 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 10.8% of 3G Sahana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $86,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.65.

MMC traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.41. 1,694,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,328. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.29. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

