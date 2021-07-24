3G Sahana Capital Management LP Has $141.69 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

3G Sahana Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,763,024 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 17.6% of 3G Sahana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Comcast worth $141,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.36. 8,550,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,001,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

