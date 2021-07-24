3G Sahana Capital Management LP Invests $12.16 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 130,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,159,000. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 1.5% of 3G Sahana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $806,508,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,206 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,400 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,062,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,896,000 after acquiring an additional 976,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.50. 3,889,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,034. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.29.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

