3G Sahana Capital Management LP Invests $29.05 Million in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 831,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,052,000. FOX comprises about 3.6% of 3G Sahana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of FOX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in FOX by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FOX by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,749,000 after purchasing an additional 434,462 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $34.01. 515,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

