3G Sahana Capital Management LP Makes New $40.58 Million Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

3G Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 270,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,584,000. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 5.0% of 3G Sahana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Liberty Broadband at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.10. 675,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.00. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $130.49 and a 1 year high of $179.57.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBRDK. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

