3G Sahana Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 891,577 L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 891,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,153,000. L Brands comprises about 6.8% of 3G Sahana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.32% of L Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,797,000 after buying an additional 220,311 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1,424.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 429,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,593,000 after buying an additional 401,699 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth $1,086,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in L Brands by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in L Brands by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,679,310,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock worth $2,008,333,277. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.74.

Shares of LB stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.85. 3,214,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,469. L Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $77.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.86. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

