3G Sahana Capital Management LP Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 205,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $45,950,000. McDonald’s makes up 5.7% of 3G Sahana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.39.

McDonald’s stock traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,996,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,607. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $191.64 and a 12 month high of $245.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.68. The firm has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

