3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 306 ($4.00). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 305 ($3.98), with a volume of 671,955 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 45.62 and a quick ratio of 35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 304.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

