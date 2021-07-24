3M (NYSE:MMM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of 3M by 13.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 128,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,491,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 232.6% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 151,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,062,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $200.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

