3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.17.

NYSE:MMM opened at $200.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

