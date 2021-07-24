$4.49 Billion in Sales Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will announce $4.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.62 billion and the lowest is $4.39 billion. The Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $18.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $18.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.21 billion to $19.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.02. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $518,692.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,857.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $3,212,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,227,607 shares of company stock valued at $87,845,344 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

