$4.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will post $4.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.91 billion and the lowest is $4.58 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $17.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.24 billion to $18.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $17.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,490,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,069,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLD opened at $59.08 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

