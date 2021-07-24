408,181 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 408,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,512,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 509.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 807,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 675,288 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after buying an additional 592,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,479,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,708,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 40.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 755,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,769,000 after buying an additional 217,437 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

