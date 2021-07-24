413,458 Shares in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Acquired by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 413,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,229,000. Cullinan Oncology comprises 1.7% of Logos Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Logos Global Management LP owned 0.95% of Cullinan Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $483,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

CGEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.81. 72,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

