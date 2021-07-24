$445.39 Million in Sales Expected for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will post sales of $445.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $444.68 million and the highest is $446.10 million. Sykes Enterprises posted sales of $416.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYKE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $54.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

