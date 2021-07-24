45,000 Shares in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Purchased by AREX Capital Management LP

AREX Capital Management LP bought a new position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000. L Brands comprises about 1.6% of AREX Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LB. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 42,698 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in L Brands by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,633 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in L Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

LB traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.85. 3,214,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,560,469. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.86. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,679,310,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,333,277. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

