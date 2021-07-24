47,744 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $78,908,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,534 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $53,827,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,756,000 after acquiring an additional 531,442 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.42. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

