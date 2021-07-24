49,565 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.68% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACWF. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWF opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.03. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $38.76.

