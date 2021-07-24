$496.49 Million in Sales Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will announce $496.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $488.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $504.48 million. Clear Channel Outdoor posted sales of $314.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.64.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

