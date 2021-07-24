5,222 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Bought by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,222 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 34.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 7.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.21.

NYSE HUBS traded down $7.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $580.34. 406,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,969. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.64 and a 1-year high of $616.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of -290.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,119 shares of company stock worth $25,279,844. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.