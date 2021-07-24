52,845 Shares in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,583,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sleep Number as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNBR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $36,964,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 156,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 91,061 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $7,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.67.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

