54,840 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDC. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDC stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.