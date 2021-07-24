$549.60 Million in Sales Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to announce $549.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $526.40 million and the highest is $590.40 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $383.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $503.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.13 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Newmark Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Newmark Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Newmark Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Newmark Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 740,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $13.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

