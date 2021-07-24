586,217 Shares in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 586,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.45% of NGL Energy Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,519,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,543 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,476,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,000 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

NYSE NGL opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.34.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.89) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

