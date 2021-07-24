59 North Capital Management LP Acquires 52,728 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,728 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent comprises 9.3% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 59 North Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $22,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMH. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $71,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,536. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 140.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMH. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

