59 North Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,365 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,000. Signature Bank accounts for about 2.4% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.23. The stock had a trading volume of 391,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,268. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $263.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBNY. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.94.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

