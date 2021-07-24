59 North Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

59 North Capital Management LP lowered its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210,190 shares during the period. Viad accounts for about 9.5% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 59 North Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.65% of Viad worth $22,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter worth approximately $925,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Viad by 5,571.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 619,713 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,326,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viad by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,131,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Viad by 60.1% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 409,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 153,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVI traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.45. 119,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,451. The company has a market cap of $951.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.04. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley began coverage on Viad in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

