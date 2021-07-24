59 North Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

59 North Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188,681 shares during the period. News makes up 8.2% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 59 North Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of News worth $19,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in News by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in News by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

NWSA traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,691. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.97 and a beta of 1.56. News Co. has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

