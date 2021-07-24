59 North Capital Management LP Has $18.28 Million Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

59 North Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,525 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for approximately 7.7% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 59 North Capital Management LP owned 0.57% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $18,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 276,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 6.09. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.29.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

