59 North Capital Management LP Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

59 North Capital Management LP decreased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 537,218 shares during the period. AerCap comprises approximately 2.9% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 59 North Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of AerCap worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,994,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,499,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,220,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,065,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,445,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

AER traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 787,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,789. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

