59 North Capital Management LP Invests $11.65 Million in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 211,880 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,000. Zions Bancorporation, National Association accounts for about 4.9% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. 59 North Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $50.86. 1,082,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,054. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 4,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $240,221.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,995.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,855 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

