59 North Capital Management LP Purchases 168,548 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

59 North Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,835,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,548 shares during the quarter. NortonLifeLock comprises 16.4% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 59 North Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.32% of NortonLifeLock worth $39,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 422.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after buying an additional 10,625,992 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,481 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,270,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,550,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 74.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

NLOK stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,229. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

